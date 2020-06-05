Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Felt ‘Least Favoured’ Because Of Her Race: ‘My Talent Alone Isn’t Enough’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is sharing her own heartbreaking story about racism.

The singer, 28, detailed her experiences in a video posted on Friday, revealing that she feels “the least favoured” of the British girl group.

“There comes a point in every Black human’s life… you realize racism does not exclude you. Nine years ago, after joining Little Mix, I had the biggest awakening of my life,” Pinnock said. “When we were filming ‘Wings,’ we worked with Frank Gatson. He said to me ‘you are the Black girl, you have to work ten times harder.’ Never in my life had someone told me I would need to work harder because of my race.”

“My reality was feeling lonely while touring predominantly white countries. I sang to fans who don’t see me or hear me or cheer me on,” she continued, while holding back tears.

“My reality is feeling anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I’m the least favoured. My reality is constantly feeling like I have to work 10 times harder and longer to make my case in the group, because my talent alone isn’t enough,” she said.

“My reality is all the times I felt invisible within my group. Part of me is fully aware that my experience would have been ever harder to deal with had I been dark-skinned. Our reality is no matter how far you think you’ve come, racism exists,” Pinnock added. “So let’s all continue to speak up on racism and keep this movement going. Thank you.”

Pinnock’s comments come as countries around the world have been protesting in support of #BlackLivesMatter, spurred by the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody.