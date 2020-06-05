Prince William And Kate Middleton Mark Volunteers’ Week, ‘Everyone’s Got Something To Give Back’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have marked Volunteers’ Week by calling organizations to directly speak with those helping out.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called Conscious Youth, which is based in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, who work to “enhance the emotional resilience of young people” through programmes and events.

Additionally, they spoke with volunteers from Machynlleth Community Corona Response in Powys, Wales. The new group has over 100 volunteers that work to support the community through the pandemic with everything from cooking and delivering meals to 3-D printing visors, scrubs and face masks.

“It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us,” said Prince William. “Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area.”

Kate added, “One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”

The Duchess has been doing her own volunteering during the COVID-19 outbreak including taking part in the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS Volunteer Responders scheme’s “check in and chat” which sees volunteers call the elderly and vulnerable at home to see how they are doing and provide companionship.

Kate spoke with Donna Williams, 42, a mother who is caring for her daughter who suffers from a rare form of type 1 diabetes.

Prince William and Kate also recorded a message for Australian First Responders to mark their inaugural Thank A First Responder Day.