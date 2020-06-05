Paul McCartney Is Fuming Over Death Of George Floyd: ‘I Feel Sick And Angry’

Sir Paul McCartney remembers the racial divide in the U.S. during his time with The Beatles and he is disappointed to see that hatred in 2020.

McCartney penned a short essay on Twitter as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow through the U.S. and beyond.

“I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help,” McCartney wrote. “None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we change. We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form.”

“We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action,” he asserted.

McCartney then shared a story about segregation from 1964.

“The Beatles were due to play Jacksonville in the U.S. and we found out that it was going to be a segregated audience,” he explained. “We said, ‘we’re not doing that!’ The concert we did do was to their first non-segregated audience. We then made sure this was in our contract.”

“I feel sick and angry that we are here almost 60-years-later,” he said in regards to the death of “George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with countless others that came before.”

McCartney concluded his statement with words of encouragement.

“All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time,” the legendary musician stated. “I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”