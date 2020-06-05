Alec And Hilaria Baldwin’s 6-Year-Old Daughter ‘Explains Diversity’: ‘I Want To Be Everybody’s Friend’

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been teaching their kids about diversity.

Amid the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests, the couple has been educating their kids on racism and the BLM movement, and Carmen, 6, seems to have grasped the concept.

In videos shared to Hilaria’s Instagram Stories, the youngster explains what she thinks diversity is.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Touching Tribute To Unborn Daughter On What Would’ve Been Her Due Date

“We have been having many small talks that I believe are age-appropriate,” Hilaria prefaced. “Interesting to listen to how a 6-year-old explains diversity. Carmen is sure that nothing and no one is exactly the same. No one has ever existed who is exactly like you and no one will ever be quite like you again.”

“Some people have things in common and some people like blue and some people like turquoise,” Carmen says to her mom in the clips. “They’re all different. Some reds are cherries, some reds are different, they’re cinnamon. Everything is different. Nothing is the same. Even identical twins are really different.”

RELATED: Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Fifth Child After Suffering Miscarriage 4 Months Ago

When asked what she thinks when she sees someone with a different skin colour than her own, Carmen said: “I want to be their friend. I want to be everybody’s friend.”

Hilaria and Alec are also parents to Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. They are currently expecting their fifth child together.