‘Selma’ Available To Rent For Free All Month Long As Part Of Black Lives Matter

“Selma” has been made available to watch for free all month long.

The Oscar-nominated film, starring David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey and Common, has been made free to rent for individuals hoping to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement amid the ongoing protests in wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We hope this small gesture will encourage people throughout the country to examine our nation’s history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society. The key message of Selma is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965,” read the announcement from Paramount.

“Selma” was directed by Ava DuVernay and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2015.

DuVernay also shared the news via Twitter, “We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint.”

Happy to share: Paramount Pictures is offering SELMA for free rental on all US digital platforms for June, starting today. We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint. Onward. @SelmaMovie. https://t.co/mxhGpfQeIP — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 5, 2020

“Selma” follows Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to secure equal voting rights.

Warner Bros. has also released their 2019 film “Just Mercy”, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, in support for the movement.

“Selma” is currently free to rent from the Cineplex Store in Canada.