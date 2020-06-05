Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand Pledge $100 Million To Black Lives Matter Initiatives

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are committing $100 million over the next 10 years to causes benefitting Black people in the U.S.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” the release reads. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greatest access to education,” the statement concluded.

Jordan and Jordan Brand’s commitment to the Black American community comes at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

The pledge comes after Jordan released a statement about Floyd’s death.

“We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability,” said Jordan. “Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change.