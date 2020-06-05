‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast Reunites For ATX TV Festival Livestream, Imagine Where Their Characters Would Be Now

Under normal circumstances, the ATX Television Festival would be underway in Austin, Texas this weekend.

Given that things are far from normal these days, the festival is instead taking place via a livestream, with TV show cast reunions happening virtually.

One of these involved several stars of “Friday Night Lights”, with Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Taylor Kitsch (Tim Riggins), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins) and Stacey Oristano (Mindy Collette) reuniting to reminisce about their time on the beloved drama.

Recalling some of their most memorable moments from the series’ five seasons, reported Deadline, Palicki and Oristano said that their favourite place to film was in the Collette family home. “That’s the place where Derek ate crawfish and kissed me and I had an allergic reaction,” said Oristano. “He got it all over his beard and then he kissed me and my face was like…”

The four also theorized what their characters would be doing right now, in the midst of quarantine. “I think they would all be together,” said Kitsch. “We would murder each other!” Oristano joked.

“Obviously Tyra and Tim are married with five children, probably divorced like twice,” said Palicki.

“I’m guessing Billy did something to p**s Mindy off so she’s living with you guys right now and I keep showing up,” Phillips joked.

Kitsch imagined his character “would be back with Tyra on the ranch, maybe give Billy the sh*tty guest house with no electric or AC, or bathroom… a lot of pickup trucks out there.”

Phillips also envisioned Billy is “probably still doing illegal stuff; I think Billy is still doing something illegal to keep the lights on. He’s probably running an underground poker game during COVID.”

The livestream can be viewed below: