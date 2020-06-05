‘Cops’, ‘Live PD’ Pulled From Broadcast As George Floyd Protests Escalate

Two long-running reality shows following the exploits of police officers are being pulled from television as people take to the streets to protest of George Floyd.

As Variety reports, A&E is yanking new episodes of “Live PD” on Friday and Saturday, apparently concerned with the optics of airing a show about cops while social media is bursting at the seams with footage of police in riot gear reacting violently to peaceful protesters. Episodes of “Live Rescue” will air in its place.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Network appears to be following suit by delaying the season 33 premiere of “Cops”.

While the network hasn’t issued a statement about the delay, Variety notes that the new season of the long-running series was scheduled to premiere on Monday; however, “Ghostbusters” is now airing in that time slot, and no new episode is scheduled for the following week. In addition, it appears that all references to “Cops” have been scrubbed from the Paramount Network website.