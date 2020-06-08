Bryce Dallas Howard Reacts To ‘The Help’ Hitting #1 On Netflix In The U.S.: ‘We Can All Go Further’

As discussions of racism are driven to the forefront, a 2011 movie with racism at its core has jumped to the top spot on Netflix in the U.S. as “The Help” takes the #1 spot, as reported by People.

The film stars Emma Stone as a privileged young Southern women in the early 1960s who comes to recognize that the racist attitudes she grew up with are wrong, writing a book about the experiences of the maids (including those played by Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer) who work for her family.

In a post on Facebook, star Bryce Dallas Howard reacted to the success of the film on Netflix in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

“I’ve heard that #TheHelp is the most viewed film on Netflix right now! I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film — our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime. This being said, ‘The Help’ is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further,” she wrote.

I’ve heard that #TheHelp is the most viewed film on Netflix right now! I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships… Posted by Bryce Dallas Howard on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Howard added, “Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action. If you are seeking ways to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways in which those have an impact on us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that centre Black lives, stories, creators, and / or performers…”

She also followed up her comments with a list of films and TV series including “13th”, “Eyes on the Prize”⁣, “I am Not Your Negro⁣”, “Just Mercy⁣”,” Malcom X⁣”,” Say Her Name: The Life And Death Of Sandra Bland⁣”, “Selma⁣”, “Watchmen⁣”, and “When They See Us”.

Despite winning an Oscar nomination for her performance, Viola Davis has subsequently criticized the film.

RELATED: Viola Davis Calls Studio Executive’s Idea To Cast Julia Roberts As Harriet Tubman ‘Ridiculous’

“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” Davis explained in an interview with The New York Times. “I know Aibileen. I know Minny [played by Spencer]. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie.” It’s for precisely that reason that members of the Black community are stepping forward to explain to white viewers just how problematic movies like “The Help” and others that focus on “woke” white characters actually are. Black film and TV critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon tweeted that “the last thing [folks] need to be watching are bootleg ‘racial reconciliation’ films like ‘The Help’.” WP: Watching “The Help” won't move you closer towards anti-racism. If you’re gonna watch Netflix, watch “13th,” “When they see us,” “Just Mercy.” Watch stuff that will teach you some hard truth + challenge some long-held beliefs that frankly need some challenging. Then do better. — Tina Ellsworth, PhD (@DrTinaEllsworth) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, education consultant Dr. Tina Ellsworth took a similar position, writing that “watching ‘The Help’ won’t move you closer towards anti-racism” and offered some other cinematic suggestions.

WP: Watching “The Help” won't move you closer towards anti-racism. If you’re gonna watch Netflix, watch “13th,” “When they see us,” “Just Mercy.” Watch stuff that will teach you some hard truth + challenge some long-held beliefs that frankly need some challenging. Then do better. — Tina Ellsworth, PhD (@DrTinaEllsworth) June 4, 2020

Writer and podcaster Ira Madison III had an even more blunt solution: just delete the movie from Netflix.