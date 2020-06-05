Vanessa Bryant Celebrates What Would Have Been Gianna’s Grade 8 Graduation

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her daughter Gianna on what would have been her Grade 8 graduation.

“Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you,” she captioned a photo of Gianna’s name next to white orchids.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares Video Of Daughter Capri’s First Steps

Gianna attended Harbor Day School before she, her father Kobe Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were all killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

After the accident, Harbor Day retired Gianna’s jersey in a ceremony attended by her mother where a number of people from the school spoke in memory of her.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Autopsy Report Comes Back With Clean Toxicology Report

“In the 7th grade when she said she’d run for student council I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to hear and see what she would do to help elevate our student population. We gave her one assignment and she ran with it as quickly and as eagerly as anyone I’ve ever seen. Gianna was an amazing leader in our student council. We will always remember her will to make things better and to strive for excellence,” the student council faculty advisor said via People.