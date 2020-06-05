Laura Dern, Amy Schumer And More #WearOrange For National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Aynslee Darmon.

Laura Dern. Photo: CPImages
Laura Dern. Photo: CPImages

Laura Dern, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore and many more stars are coming together virtually for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In honour of the day, celebs all over Instagram and Twitter are showing off the #WearOrange campaign.

This year comes right in the middle of the #BlackLivesMatter movement which fights for an end to racism and police brutality. The protests were prompted by the death of George Floyd who was killed in police custody.

RELATED: Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus And More Honour Breonna Taylor On What Would Have Been Her 27th Birthday

“I #WearOrange to bring attention to the deadly intersection of racism, white supremacy, and gun violence in America, where Black people are 10x more likely to die by gun homicide than white people,” Schumer captioned a photo of herself, her husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene.

“I #wearorange for Ahmaud, Breonna, Hadiya, and all the countless lives ended senselessly, needlessly by gun violence,” Dern captioned her photo. “Black Americans are 10x more likely to die by gun homicide than white Americans. We can make change. We must. Visit @everytown and join the fight to end gun violence. 🧡”

Moore made similar statements, “Today, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, I #WearOrange to bring attention to the deadly intersection of racism, white supremacy, and gun violence in America, where Black people are 10x more likely to die by gun homicide than white people.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart, Ludacris And More Celebs Call For Change After Attending George Floyd’s Memorial

See which other celebs #WearOrange:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP