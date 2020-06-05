Laura Dern, Amy Schumer And More #WearOrange For National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Laura Dern, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore and many more stars are coming together virtually for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In honour of the day, celebs all over Instagram and Twitter are showing off the #WearOrange campaign.

This year comes right in the middle of the #BlackLivesMatter movement which fights for an end to racism and police brutality. The protests were prompted by the death of George Floyd who was killed in police custody.

“I #WearOrange to bring attention to the deadly intersection of racism, white supremacy, and gun violence in America, where Black people are 10x more likely to die by gun homicide than white people,” Schumer captioned a photo of herself, her husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene.

“I #wearorange for Ahmaud, Breonna, Hadiya, and all the countless lives ended senselessly, needlessly by gun violence,” Dern captioned her photo. “Black Americans are 10x more likely to die by gun homicide than white Americans. We can make change. We must. Visit @everytown and join the fight to end gun violence. 🧡”

Moore made similar statements, “Today, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, I #WearOrange to bring attention to the deadly intersection of racism, white supremacy, and gun violence in America, where Black people are 10x more likely to die by gun homicide than white people.”

See which other celebs #WearOrange:

#hadiyapendleton

A young #blackwoman killed by #guns Today, We #wearorange on #gunviolenceawareness day because Hadiyah’s friends and family began the movement. We wear orange because that is the color a #hunter wears to signal others “don’t #shoot me”@Everytown pic.twitter.com/xKV1IHzfgv — Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) June 5, 2020

On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence––which continues to disproportionately harm Black communities. Then keep speaking up, voting, and changing laws across the country. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 5, 2020

On #NationalGunViolenceAwareness Day, I urge you to look at these statistics not just as numbers, but as people. #WearOrange pic.twitter.com/qKHL6h8Lzs — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 5, 2020

.@MomsDemand volunteer dance duet on TikTok for the kick-off of #WearOrange weekend. I needed this tonight. 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/UlHriO9wYI — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2020