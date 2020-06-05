Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Company Is Giving Back To The Black Community

Kylie Jenner’s beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, is giving back to the Black community.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the makeup company wrote, “As a beauty brand built around community, we always have, and always will, stand for inclusivity, and have set out to empower our customers, followers and team members.”

“Our team has signed petitions, texted, sent emails, made calls, and come together in solidarity over this last week, but these are not one time actions and this is not a momentary commitment,” the post continued.

The company then promised to “educate ourselves and our followers” before announcing that they will be donating to the Youth Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, the NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.

The amount donated was unspecified.

“Change does not happen overnight,” the post concluded. “This is an ongoing dialogue, and we hope you all will continue to be vocal about what you want to see, not only from us, but from the beauty community, and from each other. We’re in this together.”

Other members of the Kardashian family have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter protests including Kim Kardashian who offered to pay the medical bills of a high school student shot with rubber bullets and Kanye West who joined the march in Chicago on Thursday night.