Nick Cordero Undergoing Stem Cell Treatment As His COVID-19 Battle Continues

Amanda Kloots is offering another update on the condition of her husband, Canadian-born actor Nick Cordero, who’s been battling COVID-19 since late March.

Taking to Instagram Stories, via The Daily Mail, Kloots revealed that doctors “have started stem cell treatment for Nick and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago,” she said.

“The hospital got it moving… This could be really great, of course there are absolutely no guarantees, there’s hardly ever any guarantees,” she said.

“But I’m just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one per cent, right? Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him,” Kloots continued.

“I’m super excited about it and I can’t wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick’s lungs and get him any better,” she said. “So fingers crossed. That’s the new news.”

On Sunday, Kloots told her Instagram followers that “we’ve just been in a little bit of a standstill” since her previous update on his condition.

“We’re kind of just waiting to see if Nick gets better. So there’s really, as far as updates go, not too much updates,” she explained. “We’re at a point where we’ve sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we’re just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good,” she explained. “Nick is on a big dose of steroids to try to help with inflammation in his body so we’re seeing if that works and we’re just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day.”