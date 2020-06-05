An Even Grumpier Cat Is Becoming The Latest Social Media Sensation

Grumpy Cat was an internet phenom for years, boasting a hilarious ticked-off expression that was marketed, merchandised and even featured in the 2014 TV movie “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever”.

Sadly, Grumpy Cat — whose real name was Tardar Sauce — passed away in 2019.

However, a new kitty is poised to become the original Grumpy Cat’s successor, an even grumpier cat named Kitzia, whose withering gaze is enough to put fear into even the sturdiest heart.

RELATED: Internet Sensation Grumpy Cat Dies At Age 7: Cats From All Corners Of The Internet Pay Tribute

Kitizia belongs to photographer Viktoriia Otdielnova, notes Bored Panda, and the photos that she’s posted on the @grumpy_kitzia Instagram page have already drawn 58,000 followers.

Check out some of the posts that are turning the furious feline into an Internet sensation: