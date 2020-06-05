Pearl Jam Releases 1992 Uncensored Version Of ‘Jeremy’ For The National Gun Violence Awareness Day’s #WearOrange Campaign

*** Warning: Some may find the following video disturbing.

In honour of #WearOrange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Pearl Jam has released the uncensored version of their song “Jeremy”.

The 1992 music video could not be shown at the time due to TV censorship laws.

The powerful clip features a young boy bullied on in school and with a hard family life as his parents always fight. By the end of the video, he can’t take the pressure anymore so he turns a gun on himself in front of his class.

“In addition to the equity protests taking place around the country, today also marks National Wear Orange Day. The increase in gun violence since the debut of ‘Jeremy’ is staggering,” the group wrote on Twitter.

Pearl Jam also updated the Choices shirt with all proceeds going towards preventing gun violence.

“We can prevent gun deaths whether mass shootings, deaths of despair, law enforcement, or accidental,” the added.

A number of other celebs including Amy Schumer and Laura Dern have shown their support for #WearOrange day.