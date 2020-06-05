Directors Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Talk Season 2 And The How They Kept Baby Yoda Top Secret

The all-virtual ATX Television Festival is going on throughout the weekend, and one panel brought out the directors behind the first season of Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”.

They were an impressive group, with showrunner/director Jon Favreau joined by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa.

One of the biggest issues all of the directors had was keeping the show’s big secret by not revealing the existence of the character known in the show as the Child, but known to everyone else as Baby Yoda.

That was particularly tricky for Howard, whose young children were on the set with her “pretty much every day” and were absolutely enthralled by Baby Yoda.

“What a miracle that with all the kids on the set and how fixated they were, that the secret never came out that the baby was in the series at all,” said Favreau, as reported by Variety. “It was a real testament to Bryce that somehow she got her kids not to tell every single person they’d ever met about meeting him. I remember you used to have like a whole ritual that you’d go through with the kids right to help reinforce.”

Added Howard: “I would remind my kids every day once they were going to school, ‘What do we not talk about? Baby!’”

Discussing what fans can expect to see in the second season, Favreau and the directors kept their lips zipped, although he did confirm that, despited the pandemic production shutdown, the new season will arrive on time in in October.