Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Slams Celebs Who ‘Helped Incite’ Riots By Donating To Bail Out Protesters, They Fire Back

On Friday night’s edition of his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson showed his viewers a list of celebrities whom he blamed for fuelling riots by donating to causes related to the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly funds that pay bail for people arrested during protests.

Carlson, however, didn’t see it that way. According to the right-wing host, these celebrities are “paying to get violent rioters out of jail.”

While Carlson spoke, photos of celebrities scrolled next to him, superimposed atop footage of a burning vehicle, including Chrissy Teigen (which Fox News misspelled “Tiegen”), Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, Janelle Monae and numerous others.

RELATED: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Clarifies Statement Defending Drew Brees’ Kneeling Comments

Carlson went even further to suggest that Lil Nas X “helped incite” riots when he encouraged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to protester bail funds in several U.S. cities.

“Imagine if he’d used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite,” Carlson intoned.

It didn’t take the “Old Town Road” long to respond, calling out Carlson as a liar who “told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots.”

this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w — nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020

Andy Lassner, exec producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, likewise slammed Carlson for lying. “Oh this man lies every night. It’s his whole job.”

Oh this man lies every night.

It’s his whole job. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 6, 2020

Seth Rogen and Halsey, also on Carlson’s list, took a more direct approach.

Fuck this pasty asshole. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020

Ahh my fellow “Domestic terrorists”. Fuck Fox News. — h (@halsey) June 6, 2020

Others simply mocked Carlson, including Kehlani, Rob Delaney and Patton Oswalt.

tucker lemme get a copy of this for my grandmas archive https://t.co/yp1hQ0CgS8 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 6, 2020

Tucker Carlson not enthused about my new collab with @CynthiaNixon, Antifa Virgin Dad: (I’d Like to Have) Sex in the City. pic.twitter.com/WUwZMzZ2Ii — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 6, 2020

Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bullshit on his show. I love her. pic.twitter.com/uF0zGAt60l — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 6, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Fox News for comment.