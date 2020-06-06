Michael Strahan Speaks Out About Being Black In America: ‘The Colour of Your Skin Makes People Scared Of You’

Michael Strahan is adding his voice to the conversation about the protests throughout North America after the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

In a video he posted on Instagram, the “Good Morning America” host explained why he’s frustrated that the same scenario keeps playing out, with no resolution to addressing police brutality and racial inequality in America.

“It’s very hard to understand as a Black man why the colour of your skin makes people scared of you,” said Strahan.

“As a Black man in this country — a country that’s supposed to be free, a country that’s supposed to have your back, supposed to be your country… but not have the freedoms you’re fighting for others to have, not having the respect you’re fighting for others to have, but expected to give respect is the hardest part.”

He shared an anecdote about an experience he recently had when he was pulled over by police, for no reason that he could ascertain.

When the officer peered into the car, however, the whole tone of the interaction changed.

“He goes, ‘Oh, Michael, I’m such a big fan. When I was a kid, I’d go trick-or-treating just to come by your house hoping to meet you,” Strahan recalled. “What a way to meet me, by pulling me over for doing nothing.”

He concluded by expressing his hopes that change is in the air, and his children won’t have to deal with the systemic racism he’s experienced his entire life.

“I hope my kids can grow up and be in a place that’s better than the place we’re in right now,” he said.