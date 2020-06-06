Nickelodeon Announces $5M Donation In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Earlier this week, the kid-themed Nickelodeon network honoured the Black Lives Matter by going dark for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the precise amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd before he died.

On Friday, the network announced it was taking even further steps by making a donation to several groups that support the movement, donating $5 million to several organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, National Bail Out, Amnesty International and others.

RELATED: ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Displayed Onscreen As Nickelodeon Goes Dark For 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds To Honour George Floyd And #BlackLivesMatter

“We’re committed to amplifying the voices of Black communities, we condemn system racism, and we honour George Floyd and other victims of racial injustice,” Nickelodeon’s statement reads.

“To support those efforts,” the statement continued, Nickelodeon was making the donation to those and “other organizations working tirelessly to end systemic racism.”