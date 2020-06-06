‘Fantastic 4’ Director Reveals Studio Refused To Cast A Black Actress As ‘Invisible Woman’ Sue Storm

2015’s “Fantastic 4” added a twist of diversity by casting a Black actor, Michael B. Jordan, as Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, even though the character as originally conceived in Stan Lee’s iconic comic books was Caucasian.

However, if the film’s director had his way, Johnny’s sister Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) would have likewise been Black. Instead, the character was played by Kate Mara (the difference in the characters’ races was explained by Sue being adopted).