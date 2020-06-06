Lil Wayne Clarifies Earlier Comments About George Floyd Protests: ‘Don’t Judge’

On last week’s edition of his “Young Money Radio” show, Lil Wayne addressed the death of George Floyd and took some heat for what he said.

“Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” he said on his show. “Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something. What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something?”

After he was hit with backlash, in this week’s edition he clarified his earlier words during a conversation with guest Killer Mike.

RELATED: Drake Talks Fatherhood, New Music & More In Candid Conversation With Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio

“Mike, last week people misinterpreted my words,” said Lil Wayne. “I respect the effort of the people to seek justice and what they doin’. I just knew it was time for more action than a tweet. Also, my mama always told me — I sat in the passenger seat getting picked up from school every day and dropped off. I would look outside that window in the ‘hood, so you gon’ see situations when you riding home. I might make a comment or give my opinion on what I just saw.”

While the scenes of police brutality shared on social media have been shocking, Lil Wayne explained that for African-Americans those images are nothing new.

“I’m from New Orleans where, what we’re seeing ladies and gentlemen around the world finally because [of] the cameraphones and all that, baby, we went through that every day. We saw that, we went through that every week,” he said.

“When you want to speculate about me, consider… that I’ve witnessed these type of things, this is what I’ve witnessed, this is what I grew up seeing,” he added.

RELATED: Eminem And Lil Wayne Reveal They Google Their Lyrics So They Don’t Repeat Themselves

“Just before you want to speculate about anything, understand that I go through situations, too, and we all got our situations, so don’t judge no one for no reason, for whatever, don’t judge,” he said. “Do you. Do you. Help out in any kind of way you want to help out, any kind of way you can. We’re all in it together.”

and