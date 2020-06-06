Actor Justice Smith Comes Out In Moving Social Media Post About New Orleans Protest

Justice Smith is out and proud.

The 24-year-old actor, known for his roles in Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Detective Pikachu”, made a casual revelation about his sexuality in an Instagram post on Friday night.

In the post, he describes his experience at a Black Lives Matter protest in New Orleans, while also revealing that he’s dating “Queen Sugar” star Nicholas Ashe.

“@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans,” he wrote to accompany a video from the protest. “We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter,’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added.”

He continued: “I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black.”

He explained the importance of full inclusiveness within the Black Lives Matters movement, particularly when it comes to the Black LGBTQ community.

“You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you,” he wrote. “It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice.”

He added: “But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence.”