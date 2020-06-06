Tinashe Urges People To ‘Hold Their Friends And Family Accountable’ When It Comes To Racism

Tinashe is sharing what she has learnt over the past week of taking part in Black Lives Matter protests.

Speaking to US Weekly, the singer noted that being active on social media wasn’t enough for her.

“I was just seeing everything that was happening, and posting on Instagram just didn’t feel like enough,” she said. “I felt like, ‘What could I do to actually, physically put myself into this narrative?’ And so I went down, and that was the first day of protest. And ever since then, they’ve just gotten bigger and bigger and more unified. And it’s just really been amazing to see.”

For the protests Tinashe has been at in L.A., they have been primarily peaceful.

“The environment that I felt that I was in while I was actually at the protest didn’t feel scary and it didn’t feel violent,” she said. “There were obviously moments where that really escalated. When the police would step in and use their unnecessary force, [but] that was really called out, which is amazing that we have the use of cellphones and we have all these ways to share that.”

“I think that that helped people really see that the protesters themselves weren’t the ones that were the agitators,” Tinashe added. “It was never a fear energy, it was never an energy of anger. It was always like, ‘We are here, we are one, we are brave, we’ll stand together.’”

Naming Kehlani and Lauren Jauregui as people others should follow on social media, Tinashe also urged people to be careful of who they follow and what they post.

“We have a responsibility to call out our peers who are using language that maybe isn’t helpful to the cause at the moment,” she said. “This is an unprecedented moment in time where we can really come together. … We can’t post dangerous content at this time. It’s just not worth it.”

She asked people to “hold their friends and family accountable and look at their own white privilege.”