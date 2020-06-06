Madonna Joins Black Lives Matter Protests In London

Madonna surprised protesters in London as she took to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter protests.

Using crutches after a knee injury, Madonna was one of the many celebs in the marches. Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse Anthony Joshua and Boris Becker were also there.

A number of people took to Twitter to share their videos and pictures of the iconic singer at the event, praising her support.

Last week, Madonna and her son David faced backlash after she posted a video of him dancing in the kitchen to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Really Care About Us”.

Madonna expressed that is was dedicated to George Floyd as well as “all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America”. People mocked her, saying she was out of touch.