Jordana Brewster And Andrew Form Split After 13 Years Of Marriage

Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form have split after 13 years of marriage.

“The Fast and the Furious” actress and producer quietly went their own ways reports People.

“They have the utmost respect for each other,” the source told the publication. “They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team.”

Brewster and Form have two sons, Julian, 6, and Rowan, nearly 4.

The couple met on the set of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” and were married two years later in May 2007 in a private ceremony on Nevis Island.

"We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," Brewster told "InStyle Weddings" before they got hitched.