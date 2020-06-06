Justin Bieber Promises To Use His ‘Platform’ To ‘Speak Up About Racial Injustice’

Justin Bieber is “committed to using his platform” to speak up about racial injustice.

The Candian singer posted a short statement on Instagram making the promise.

“I am inspired by Black culture,” Bieber wrote. “I have benefited off of Black culture.”

“My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture,” he added.

“I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change,” Bieber concluded.

Shortly after the death of George Floyd, Justin and Hailey held a conversation about white privilege.

“People get nervous to say the wrong thing, and I think this conversation is so healthy because it’s not about saying the wrong thing,” she said. “Even if we do say the wrong thing, getting corrected in love and respect and saying, ‘I’m telling you this because we respect each other and I want you to understand.’”

Bieber added, “I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, Why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that.”