BTS Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages
BTS and their management group Big Hit Entertainment have made a large donation to Black Lives Matter.

The famed K-pop group made a $1 million donation earlier this week Variety confirms.

Neither BTS or Big Hit are expected to make an announcement.

On Wednesday, the group shared a message in support of the protests.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” they tweeted in both Korean and English.

On Sunday, BTS will take part in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” commencement event. Others to take part include Beyoncé, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

