BTS Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

BTS and their management group Big Hit Entertainment have made a large donation to Black Lives Matter.

The famed K-pop group made a $1 million donation earlier this week Variety confirms.

Neither BTS or Big Hit are expected to make an announcement.

On Wednesday, the group shared a message in support of the protests.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” they tweeted in both Korean and English.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

On Sunday, BTS will take part in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” commencement event. Others to take part include Beyoncé, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.