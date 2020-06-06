Cineplex Store Launches ‘Understanding Black Stories’ To Help Viewers Become ‘Informed And Empowered’

The Cineplex Store is making moves in the right direction to help their audience better educate themselves and understand Black stories.

They have released 45 movies from Black creators for free.

“In a time when many are turning to movies to become informed and empowered, we want to help. This collection of important films was curated to elevate Black stories, artists and filmmakers and spark discussion. These films are available to view at no cost,” they wrote on their site.

Just a few of the titles available include “Just Mercy”, “The Hate U Give”, “If Beale Street Could Talk”, “The Color Purple”, “Moonlight” and “Pariah”.

RELATED: ‘Just Mercy,’ Drama Of Racial Injustice, To Be Free In June

In a previous statement from Warner Bros., upon the announcement that “Just Mercy” would be free for the month of June, they said, “We believe in the power of story. Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”

The release of the films comes as Black Lives Matter protests have been happening around the world fighting racial injustice and police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Viewers can stream the films here.