Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Attend Black Lives Matter Protests

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended Black Lives Matter protests in Mammoth Lakes, California on Saturday.

The couple was joined by friends Greg Garbo and Paris Carney.

In photos and a clip shared for the “Game of Thrones” actress on Instagram, she could be seen holding a sign reading, “White Silence Is Violence”.

She could also be heard chanting “no justice, no peace” while taking a laying down alongside other protesters.

Jonas also shared some pictures on his own account.

Turner shared more on her Instagram Stories including a number of resources for people wanting to learn more and one photo with the caption, “We stand, we kneel, we lay down with you.”

Another post simply read, “If you aren’t uncomfortable then you aren’t listening.”

“I mean they’ve been arrested and charge [sic] with murder so there justice sooooo can we have peace now?” commented one person.

Turner responded, “This isn’t just about those 4 caps, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that Black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”