Celebs Put J.K. Rowling On Blast After Tweet About Trans People Inspires Backlash

J.K. Rowling is being hit with backlash after she issued some tweets that are being decried as transphobic.

It began when she shared a link to an article about menstrual health, taking issue with the inclusive language describing “girls, women, and gender non-binary persons” as “people who menstruate.”

After that tweet, Twitter users were quick to label her comments transphobic and anti-trans, leading Rowling to clarify by  sharing her opinion on gender.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she wrote. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”

Despite her insistence her position was “hateful,” numerous celebrities took to Twitter to refute her words.

Among those taking Rowling to task were Jonathan Van Ness, Halsey, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Paulson, Whitney Cummings and more.

A rep for Rowling told ET Canada that no further comment would be offered.

