Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint & More Put J.K. Rowling On Blast After Tweet About Trans People

J.K. Rowling is being hit with backlash after she issued some tweets that are being decried as transphobic.

It began when she shared a link to an article about menstrual health, taking issue with the inclusive language describing “girls, women, and gender non-binary persons” as “people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Twitter users labelled her comments transphobic and anti-trans, leading Rowling to clarify her opinion on gender.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she wrote. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Titular “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe refuted Rowling in an essay published to the Trevor Project’s website. Trevor Project is a non-profit dedicated to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm,” he continued. “Just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”

Radcliffe’s co-star Rupert Grint (a.k.a Ron Weasley) also issued a statement declaring his support of the trans community.

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers,” he said in a statement to The Times. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

Eddie Redmayne, another actor to feature in cinematic renditions of Rowling’s work, also chimed in. Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” he told Variety. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand.”

“I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid,” he added. “I would never want to speak on behalf of the community.”

“But I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse,” Redmayne concluded. “They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Meanwhile, “Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson made her voice heard on the issue on Wednesday, taking to Twitter:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. ❤️ — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Despite Rowling’s insistence that her position was not “hateful,” numerous celebrities have refuted her words.

Among those taking Rowling to task were “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, Halsey, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Paulson, and Whitney Cummings.

Trans women are women. Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this? https://t.co/2l5PHDCpKD — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 7, 2020

Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going “hmm…yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.” — h (@halsey) June 7, 2020

Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity. https://t.co/3WoGduRuSE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

All these trans friends JK Rowlings says she has must be exhausted — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 6, 2020

That’s transphobic. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) June 6, 2020

I am so disappointed in Rowling, an author who convinced many young children (especially closeted kids like me) that if people worked together they could build a better and more just world where all belonged. Why does she refuse to be a part of the kinder world she once wrote of? — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 7, 2020

@jk_rowling we get it. Failure to express empathy for trans women, trans men & nonbinary folk shows us exactly who you are. You spitefully Pushing These words that connect with those of people who do not want us recognized legally in public spaces. You're heart is exposed. — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) June 6, 2020

A rep for Rowling told ET Canada that no further comment would be offered.