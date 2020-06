Tom Hanks Offers A Dad Some Fatherly Advice On The Classic ‘Down Low, Too Slow’ Move

Zack Teperman is the father of a 2-year-old daughter, and he reached out to Tom Hanks to get the two-time Oscar winners thoughts on the classic “high-five, down low, too slow” bit.

Speaking with TMZ , Teperman says he asked Hanks at what age he thought it was appropriate to pull his hand away from his daughter for the “too slow” move. He included a photo of him and his daughter performing a high-five. https://twitter.com/zackteperman/status/1269619984097054720?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Enews%7Ctwgr%5EtweetAs he told TMZ, Hanks sent a reply, a two-page letter typed on one of his beloved typewriters.

Hanks, in fact, has a whole system in place for how and when to introduce the time-tested dad trick.