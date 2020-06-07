Tom Hanks Offers A Dad Some Fatherly Advice On The Classic ‘Down Low, Too Slow’ Move

Hanks, in fact, has a whole system in place for how and when to introduce the time-tested dad trick.

"First the child gets the High part right. Then age and maturity leads to meeting the Down second act," he wrote. "This combo of High Five and Down Low continues for some time. High Five! Down Low! A relationship is born." After the high five is established, once the child is old enough to "rag" on dad "in good humour and affection" — at about age seven — Hanks lays out a scenario.

“So, the child makes a loving joke at your expense. Everyone laughs. You say, ‘You are so funny and I love you very much. High Five!”

After executing the high five, then the dad says “Down low” and puts his hand out, only to withdraw it at the last second. “Too slow!”

"Too slow!"

"I hope this clears up any and all confusion," Hanks concludes. "This stuff works."