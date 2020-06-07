Liam Neeson Mourns The Passing Of His Mother, One Day Before His Birthday

Liam Neeson is mourning the loss of his mother, Katherine “Kitty” Neeson, who passed away on Saturday at age 94 in Northern Ireland.

Her passing came one day before the “Taken” star’s 68th birthday on June 7.

According to People, her death was noted during Saturday's mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, which was livestreamed on the church's Facebook page (due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, church services in Northern Ireland are being conducted remotely and livestreamed to parishioners). "Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently… and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later," Parish Priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy said in the video.