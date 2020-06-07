Sir Tom Jones Celebrates 80th Birthday: ‘The Memories Are Tremendous’

Sir Tom Jones marked a milestone birthday on Sunday when he turned 80.

The legendary singer of such hits as “What’s New, Pussycat?” and “It’s Not Unusual” spoke with his friend, singer Cerys Matthews, in an interview for BBC Radio 2.

“The memories are tremendous and I don’t want to stop,” said Sir Tom.

“To reach 80 and to have such wonderful memories and to be still doing it and still making a point, or trying to — thank you to everybody that has been with me, the audience,” he continued.

“You can’t express yourself properly unless there’s people there to listen to you,” he added. “God has been good to me and my voice is still there. So as long as it’s there I wanna get up… singing live to people is the thing.”

In the interview, Jones also discussed being in lockdown during the pandemic, comparing the experience with being confined to a single room when he was diagnosed with tuberculosis as a child.

“With this lockdown now, I’m thinking, ‘My God, how are those kids coping?’ because I remember it,” he said. “It taught me not to take health for granted.”

Meanwhile, Jones has been receiving some special tributes on social media, coming from his fellow judges on “The Voice U.K.”, a performance from the BBC Philharmonic and a giant portrait that an artist created from soil on the grounds of Cardiff Castle in Jones’ native Wales.