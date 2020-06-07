Hozier Shares Public Support For Black Lives Matter After Facebook Fan Group Deleted BLM Posts

Hozier is calling out a Facebook fan group that’s been deleting posts referencing Black Lives Matter.

According to a report in The Verge, a woman revealed she exited the Hozier fan group after a moderator issued a post that all political content was banned, and any posts about Black Lives Matter would be deleted.

“I immediately left the group because I was not interested to stay in a group where, first of all, your voice is not heard,” said the fan. “And, I mean, Hozier is an activist, so I think it’s completely out of context if we have to shut up about it.”

Hozier — who has no affiliation with the fan group — apparently caught wind of what was going on and addressed fans in a series of tweets.

Noting that he’s always found his fans to be “thoughtful, empathetic, generous and caring people,” he admitted it would “be of great sadness to me to find that fans struggled to extend open hearts and ears to one another at a time when the topics of discussion are, literally, life and death for the Black community.”

It was brought to my attention through an article that a fan group has been accused of censoring or deleting comments about the ongoing protests and the issues surrounding them. I have always known my fans to be thoughtful, empathetic, generous and caring people 1/3 — Hozier (@Hozier) June 7, 2020

As always I am so grateful to have your incredible kindness and support at my back – I just hope that same thoughtful support is something you can offer one another right now. It’s an ethos I've seen and been inspired by in my fans, and an ethos that has driven much of my work 3/ — Hozier (@Hozier) June 7, 2020

Less than two hours before that, the Irish singer issued a statement declaring his support of the BLM movement, explaining that his music would not exist without the influences of numerous Black artists who inspired him.

In addition, he revealed that future royalties of his 2019 protest song “Jackboot Jump” would be diverted to fund NAACP and Black Lives Matter.