‘X Factor’ Alum And YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As Transgender Woman

Moran said she’s been documenting her transition, and plans to release the footage as a docuseries called “Trevi: The Transition”.

“I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean my a** is getting fat as f**k. And I’m growing breasts, and it hurts. I’m going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me,” she explained.

Moran concluded her video with a message to her followers. “If you’re ever lost, just don’t go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose,” she shared.

Moran was just 13 when she rose to prominence as a contestant on “The X Factor” in 2012. She later built a platform on YouTube as part of the collaborative channel “Our 2nd Life”. She’s also released original music. Over the past year, Moran has also been open with fans about her struggles with alcoholism.

