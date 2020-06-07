‘X Factor’ Alum And YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As Transgender Woman

Trevi Moran has come out as transgender.
The 21-year-old YouTube star and “X Factor” alum shared the news with her 1.43 million subscribers on her YouTube channel on Saturday.
“Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female,” Moran began. “It’s a good start. I can’t believe I just said that out loud.”
Moran previously came out as gay in 2015 and then revealed that she was questioning her identity as a cisgender male in 2017.
“I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then,” she said. “A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then.”