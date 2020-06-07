Lady Gaga Lands Sixth No. 1 Album With ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica has just become her sixth No. 1 Billboard 200 album.

The much anticipated album debuted in the top spot with 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. for the week ending June 4. It was also the biggest week for any female artist in 2020.

Ahead of the album release, two singles were debuted including Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande. “Rain On Me” debuted on the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Other albums from Gaga to earn the No. 1 rank include the A Star Is Born soundtrack (twice), Joanne, Cheek to Cheek, Artpop and Born This Way. These were achieved in nine years and two days which makes it the fastest a woman has claimed six No. 1 albums. The previous record was held by Taylor Swift in 10 years and nine months.

Coming in second place this week on the chart was Jimmy Buffet’s Life on the Flip Side with 75,000 equivalent album units.