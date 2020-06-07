British TV Host Takes An Epic Tumble During Live Broadcast

Viewers of British morning show “Sunday Brunch” received some unexpected slapstick courtesy of host Tim Lovejoy.

During the intro segment of the show alongside co-host Simon Rimmer, Lovejoy attempted to perform a little dance.

It did not go well, with Lovejoy losing his balance and taking a tumble, landing smack on his butt after crashing into the set’s wall.

“I can’t even help you up!” Rimmer said with a laugh to Lovejoy, with the hosts apparently remaining socially distant in the studio.

When your trying to stay positive but life has other plans. Epic fall by Tim Lovejoy 😂 #SundayBrunch #TimLovejoy pic.twitter.com/WFhmkevgxt — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) June 7, 2020

The show’s Twitter account later confirmed that “Tim is okay.”