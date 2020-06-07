Beyoncé Gives Moving Commencement Speech, ‘Don’t Let The World Make You Feel You Have To Look A Certain Way To Be Brilliant’

Beyoncé was just one of the many to take part in the “Dear Class Of 2020” virtual graduation hosted Barack and Michelle Obama.

Congratulating students that are graduating, the award wining singer told them “you have arrived.”

She continued, “Here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being. And you still made it.”

“We have seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, can start the wheels of change,” she said.

“I did not get to experience college like some of you,” Beyoncé said laughing. “Or the campus parties that left you struggling next day in class. Although, that could have been fun.”

“My parents did teach me the value of education, how to be authentic in my actions and how to celebrate individuality and the importance of investing in myself.”

She encouraged the students to “step out” in order to discover themselves, “There was a pivotal turning point in my life when I chose to build my own company many years ago. I had to trust that I was ready and my parents and mentor provided me with the tools I needed to be successful. But that was terrifying.”

Beyoncé called out the music industry for being sexist and not seeing any female mentors. She told the story of starting her own label and making it all inclusive so everyone had a place at the table.

“One of the main purposes of my art for many years is dedicated to showing the beauty of Black people to the world,” she added. “Don’t let the world make you feel you have to look a certain way to be brilliant.”

“If you are part of group that doesn’t get to be centre stage, build your own stage,” she advised. “Don’t just talk about what you gonna do, don’t just dream about what you gonna do, don’t criticize someone else for what they’re not doing. You, be it. Be about it. Be about that action and go do it.”