Tekashi 6ix9ine Teases Collab With Akon On Remix Of ‘Locked Up’

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found a musical partner in Akon.

The rapper, 24, teased the collab after being released from prison early due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a clip posted on social media, 6ix9ine can be heard rapping over Akon’s 2004 song “Locked Up.”

“LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE 💿💿💿 THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 @akon 💛💚💙💜❤️🧡🖤🤍,” 6ix9ine wrote with rainbow hearts to match his hair.

Akon shared the same clip, adding the caption, “Being Locked up can really change your perspective in life. Ask @6ix9ine #lockedup Coming Soon!”

6ix9ine can be a polarizing artist, but Akon has previously defended him after he informed on his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang.

Last week, 6ix9ine announced that he has started to record his next album.

“Literally can’t stop making hits. I ain’t like these other rappers who sounds the same in every song,” he wrote. His last single to be released was “Gooba”.