Taylor Swift Shares Her Own Graduation Story During ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Taylor Swift joined in on Sunday’s “Dear Class of 2020″ where she shared her own experience of grad or lack of.

The singer told students she understand this is “not the graduation you thought you were going to be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger I used to fantasize about high school graduation and being with all of your friends and cap and gown and the whole thing. Then when I got to that point in my life where graduation was coming up, I found myself on radio tour with my mom in rental cars, sitting on the floors of airports, and I ended up being mailed my diploma.”

“So it wasn’t exactly what I pictured, but I was still really proud of it,” she added. “And I guess one good lesson to come from it is expect the unexpected, but celebrate anyway. I’m so proud of you guys and I hope that you have a wonderful time and are really proud of yourselves.”

“Dear Class of 2020” included performances by Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and more. Beyonce, Billy Porter, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato are just a few to give speeches.