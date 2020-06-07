No More Guns For Elmer Fudd In HBO Max ‘Looney Tunes’ Reboot

One of the most iconic animated cartoon characters will be losing a big part of his persona when HBO Max debuts its new reboot of “Looney Tunes”.

According to The New York Times, when the new version of the classic toon hits the new Warner Bros.-owned streaming service, Bugs Bunny’s nemesis Elmer Fudd will no longer be armed.

While the updated “Looney Tunes” will retain the violence and mayhem of the original shorts — courtesy of anvils, dynamite, etc. — there will be one exception: no firearms.

“We’re not doing guns,” Peter Browngardt, “Looney Tunes” executive producer and showrunner, told the Times. “But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the ACME stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

That’s evident in a brief short from the upcoming reboot, with Bugs managing to blow up Elmer several times with numerous sticks of dynamite.

According to Browngardt, ridding the rabbit hunter of his rifle is one of the few changes viewers will see in new cartoons that strive to be as much like the originals as possible.

“I always thought, ‘What if Warner Bros. had never stopped making “Looney Tunes” cartoons?’” said Browngardt. “As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way.”

As storyboard artist Ryan Khatam explained, viewers shouldn’t worry about the new “Looney Tunes” becoming too politically correct.

“We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along,” he said. “‘Looney Tunes’ is pretty much the antithesis of that. It’s two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent.”