Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Been Speaking With ‘People On All Levels’ About The Black Lives Matter Movement

Since the rise of Black Lives Matter protests, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been holding meetings with prominent organizations that are part of the movement.

According to Harper Bazaar‘s Royal Editor Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have held a variety of conversations.

“This is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple, it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us,” a source said.

“Both Meghan and Harry have been quietly having meetings behind the scenes with people on all levels to make sure that they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement,” they added.

In order to better understand the events happening, “Harry and Meghan have been having private conversations with community leaders and people at every level.”

“By speaking to as many people and organizations as possible, it has been a way for them to feel connected to everything that’s going on and learn more about the issues surrounding it.”

Meghan has long been outspoken about racial inequality and as a biracial person, shared stories growing up of how her mother was treated.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered,” Meghan said in a passionate commencement speech last week.

“And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”