Amber Riley, Jordan Peele And More Once Again Call For Justice For Breonna Taylor

After Breonna Taylor’s sister gave an interview to Vice, a number of celebs turned to social media to once again demanding that the officers who killed Taylor be arrested.

“I hope her name makes police enforcement want to tighten up and correct themselves before they make another mistake,” Juniyah Palmer told the outlet.

“Heading out to the March and feeling depleted. I just watched an interview Breonna Taylor’s sister did with Vice. If you know how I am with my sisters, then you probably guessed that I was bawling during and after,” Amber Riley said.

“I can’t even imagine how her sister really feels because she was so strong during that interview. She wants justice for her sister, but her heart was big enough to say she wants justice for all. I have felt Breonna’s spirit with me from the moment I saw her picture,” she continued.

The “Glee” alum added, “I can feel that she just wants to make sure her sister was ok. And I felt that before I even knew she had a sister. Let’s keep the family of these victims in our hearts and prayers.”

Taylor died on March 13, when police stormed her Louisville apartment, with a no-knock warrant, shooting her eight times. Taylor worked as an EMT.

The three officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. involved have not been charged.

Since the Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place after the death of George Floyd, people have been also calling for justice for Taylor:

Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 7, 2020

Arrest the cops who KILLED #BreonnaTaylor. https://t.co/aARTJZ0uAf — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 7, 2020