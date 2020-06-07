Mariah Carey Drops In For The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Skit On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Mariah Carey is officially part of the “Schitt’s Creek” crew–too bad the show is over.

During Sunday’s “Dear Class of 2020” special, the iconic singer dropped in on the “Schitt’s Creek” cast.

As the group of 10, including Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy, harmonized on Carey’s “Hero” to serenade the teachers for all their hard work, Carey popped up in the middle of the screen.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Delivers A Happy Ending And Mariah Carey Was In Awe

“I think I am having a heart attack,” Dan/David cried.

“To all the teachers and professors, especially the ones that had to deal with students like me who didn’t really show up to school on time,” Carey said. “You rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line.”

“And to the students who had to deal with this bleak moment, congratulations on this historic accomplishment,” she added.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Performs ‘There’s Got To Be A Way’ In Honour Of George Floyd

With one final shoutout to David, Carey broke out into “Always Be My Baby” with the help of her twins Roc and Roe (Moroccan and Monroe).

“Dear Class of 2020” was a star-studded event including speeches from Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Taylor Swift.