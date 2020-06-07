Shawn Mendes Congratulates Students After They Perform ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Shawn Mendes spread some inspiration during Sunday’s “Dear Class of 2020”.

The Canadian singer’s song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” was performed by the AMDA College of Performing Arts Choir and the Diamond Bar High School marching band.

Dressed in their blue and gold gowns, the talented students put on the performance from the football field to the hallways of the school.

After the performance, Mendes made a short appearance to congratulate the students.

“I hope that wherever your post-graduation life takes you, you continue to stay inspired,” he said. “To the entire class of 2020 graduating, congratulations to you … Do what you love to do in life!”