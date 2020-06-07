Lady Gaga Names ‘Time’, ‘Sufficient Effort’ And ‘Divine Grace’ As Ways To End Racism

Lady Gaga used her moment on “Dear Class of 2020” to encourage students to end systemic racism.

“You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this country’s evolution. You are watching society change in a deeply important way. This change will be slow, and we will have to be patient. But change will happen and it will be for the better,” Gaga said.

RELATED: Beyoncé Gives Moving Commencement Speech, ‘Don’t Let The World Make You Feel You Have To Look A Certain Way To Be Brilliant’

“I think about a broad forest filled densely with tall trees. Trees as old as this country itself. Trees that were planted with racist seeds. Trees that grew prejudice branches and oppressive leaves and mangled roots that buried and entrenched themselves deep within the soil, forming a web so well developed and so entangled that push back when we try to look clearly at how it really works. This forest is where we live, it’s who we are. It’s the moral and value system that we as a society have upheld and emboldened for centuries. I make this analogue between racism and nature in this country because it’s as pervasive and real as nature. It is some part of everything the light touches,” she said.

Gaga continued, “All of us are being invited to challenge that system and think about how to affect real change. I believe in my heart that people who are going to make this change happen are listening to me speak right now. I know this is true because it’s you who are the seeds of the future. You are the seeds that will grow into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today.”

RELATED: Alicia Keys Addresses Students In ‘Dear Class Of 2020’, ‘I Promise To Always Be By Your Side No Matter Where The Fight For Justice Takes Us’

The “Rain on Me” singer then shared three ways racism can end, through time, sufficient effort and divine grace.

“We can control time and sufficient effort. We can’t control divine grace, but I believe divine grace is the faith we can choose to place in each other, to prosper lovingly and effectively,” Gaga said.