Katy Perry Performs ‘Daisies’ And ‘Firework’ On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

Katy Perry performed on Sunday’s “Dear Class of 2020” in a style only she could.

Dressed in a one-shoulder white gown that showed off her growing baby bump, Perry gave off Marilyn Monroe vibes as she performed “Daisies” and “Firework”.

“Let’s turn those tassels and make it kind of official — whether you’ve got a real cap and a tassel or an iPhone taped to a pizza box,” Perry told students. “This is the moment for everyone around the globe to graduate at once. No matter where you are, remember: The tassel goes from right to left.”

In the most elaborate set up of the day, Perry first sang “Daises” while walking through a maze of silver streamers. She then moved to an all white set where she stood on top of a giant cap while images of students throwing their caps in the air played around her for “Firework”.

The event hosted by Barack and Michelle Obama also included speeches from Beyonce and Alicia Keys.