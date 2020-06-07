BTS Takes Over ‘Dear Class of 2020’ With A 3 Song Performance And Personal Sentiments From Each Member Of The Group

BTS took over the “Dear Class of 2020” special with their smooth moves.

The K-Pop group performed “Boy With Luv”, “Spring Day” and “Mikrokosmos” all from different pre-recorded productions.

The group got the most screen time out of any performance or speaker as they also all shared their own graduation memories.

“Dear class of 2020, it’s been a strange year so far, but you made it,” RM stated off “Today, we might not have flowers, and we might not have graduation caps. What we do have is possibly the most special graduation ceremony in history. Never before have so many gathered to celebrate a graduating class for their achievements and their dreams. You can be watching us from your bed, from your living room, alone, or with somebody. Wherever you are, you will all soon be breaking out of one world and soar into another. Ten years ago, it snowed really hard on the day of middle school graduation. I remember that day clearly, because I took a picture with my friends and kept it as my messenger profile for the rest of my school years. On that day, I was just a boy who had closed just one chapter, ready to pen another. And I remember that feeling: It was really thrilling and breathtaking. It was a moment I felt most like me, myself. A feeling I wanted to hold to hold onto forever. So, as a fellow individual in his 20s all the way from Seoul, Korea, I want to say congratulations. We are very excited for what lies ahead of you. Regardless of where or how far you are, we hope our stories today can give you some sort of comfort, hope and maybe even a bit of inspiration.”

Next up it was Jungkook’s turn “Congrats, everyone,” he said, taking a few seconds to clap. “Unlike RM, my graduation was recorded online via YouTube on BANGTAN BOMB. My fellow BTS members were there throughout all of my high school years. I remember them saying ‘When did you grow old enough to graduate?’ And once the ceremony was over, we went and had Jajangmyeon together. I recently watched that video again, and it made me wonder, ‘Did that child really grow to become me?’ RM mentioned that he still sees himself in the boy in the graduation picture, but I feel like I’ve come a very long way. All I’ve done is continue on, but even today, I continue to learn new things. So here I stand today with my members, with faith in myself, my members, and the world. And I hope you all also do the same for yourself and move forward.”

Jin added, “My memory of graduation is a little different. It was before my debut as BTS. I was around 20, just a high school graduate going into university. Back then, the notion of becoming an adult was something quite scary. Anxious about making my way into an unfamiliar world, I was cautious about everything I said or did. Sometimes, I’d feel restless, watching my friends go on far ahead of me, and attempting to keep up with their speed would only leave me breathless. I soon realized that their pace was not my own. What held me together during these times was a promise I made with myself to ‘take it slow.’ I’d go at my own pace, steadily. From then on, it became a habit of mine to take extra time for myself. For instance, when learning choreography, I begin practice days earlier than the others day. If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty, or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath. You may find that any moment can be turned into opportunity. Allow yourself to take it easy. Take it one step at a time. You might discover the important things you were missing, and they will reach out to you.”

“These days, I feel as though I’ve fallen to the ground during a race,” SUGA said. “I dust my knees and get up again, only to find that there is nobody around me. It’s as though I’m deserted on an island. This might not be the grand finale that you had imagined, and a fresh start might seem far away. But I wish to tell you: Please don’t be afraid, don’t worry yourself. The end and beginning, beginning and end are connected. There are some things you can only do in isolation, such as focusing only on myself and breaking my own barriers. One small person can dream the biggest dream, paint the largest picture, and make endless possibilities come true. When we meet again, I look forward to seeing your dream, your picture, and your endless possibilities out in this world. Take your hands off what you can’t control, and get your hands on what you can change. As you and I continue on in life, we will find ourselves in so many situations out of our grasp. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Get your hands on the changes you can make., because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I also had no idea I would become BTS either. Thank you.”

Jimin continued, “First, congratulations on your graduation. But at the same time, I am worried for everyone. I think about your health and whether you’re doing OK, whether you are holding on tight when nothing seems to go as planned, whether your body and mind are all safe and sound. I hope you are all doing well, but if things are not OK—even in the slightest—we send you our most sincere consolation with all our hearts. Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you. We are all in different parts of the world, in different environments and circumstances, but at this moment I hope we can all give each other a warm pat on the back and say, ‘It’s OK.’”

“Hi, it’s your hope, J-Hope. I’m not much different from all of you,” J-Hope said. “At times, I feel as though I’ve reached a dead end as I perform and make music. Sometimes, my mind is bleached white, and I can hardly take another step forward. It’s a regular occurrence as I work. At these times, I think, ‘just this once. Just this once,’ and I pick myself back up. I decide to trust myself. The next attempt might not be perfect, but the second is better than the first, and the third is even better than the second. And that is the moment I decide, ‘I’m glad I chose not to give up.’ There will be times in your life when you question your own decisions, whether it be about your major or your profession, whether you have made the right choice, whether you are doing well or walking the path of failure. And when you do, remember: You are the leader of your own life, and chant it over and over again. ‘I can do it. You got it. I can do it well. I can do it better than anybody.’ Like this.”

V finished off things, saying, “I’d like to congratulate all of you who are graduating on this very special day. When you look back on this day years from now, how will you remember it? Many are at war with reality right now. But I hope we can take bits of this moment with us, in a photograph or a memo, to look back and remember June of 2020, and how it compares to the new today you will be embracing. In all honesty, I wasn’t born with the talents of singing or dancing and wasn’t much the persevering type, either. I began later than my friends, and I was lacking in some aspects, but I soon developed a joy and passion for singing and dancing. This joy has motivated my persistent efforts, and has led me to where I stand today. If there is anyone out there who cannot see where they should go from here forth, I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. I believe that. On that note, I will remember this day. Today may not be my own graduation, but I will try to look back upon this day years from now and remember it as a memory to treasure. And I look forward to the day you will stand and tell us your own story.”