‘Friends’ Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Gets Emotional As She Admits ‘I Didn’t Do Enough’ To Promote Diversity On The Show

“Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman got emotional as she admitted to not being diverse enough on her shows during an appearance at the virtual 2020 ATX Festival.

Kauffman shared, “I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions.

“I mean, we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way?

“And that’s something I not only wish I knew when I started showrunning but I wish I knew all the way up through last year,” Kauffman added, according to Just Jared.

RELATED: Lisa Kudrow Shares What Her ‘Friends’ Character, Phoebe Buffay, Would Be Doing In Quarantine

Julie Plec, who was the showrunner for “The Vampire Diaries”, also appeared on the panel, admitting she was part of the problem.

“That has been the hardest pill for me to swallow, is that I’m part of that group,” she explained.

The comments come after Lisa Kudrow spoke out about the lack of diversity on “Friends”. David Schwimmer also mentioned he campaigned for his character, Ross Geller, to date women of colour.

“Maybe there should be an all-black ‘Friends’ or an all-Asian ‘Friends’,” he said earlier this year during an interview with the Guardian. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour.”